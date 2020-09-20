Brokerages Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) PT at $0.30

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 130,748 shares of company stock worth $65,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

FET remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

