Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target at $14.14

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $37,113.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,783,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,776,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,113 shares of company stock valued at $612,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 3,356,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,611. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

