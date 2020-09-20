Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) PT at $50.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 786,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,738. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $156,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

