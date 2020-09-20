Brokerages Set UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €10.15

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.15 ($11.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.