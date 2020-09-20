Brokerages Set Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $57.58

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 2,127,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,526. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

