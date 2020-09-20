Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) PT at $9.68

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 474,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,859. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.