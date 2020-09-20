BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $63.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,301. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

