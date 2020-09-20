Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives $233.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.57.
Several research firms recently commented on BURL. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.
In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
