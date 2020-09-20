Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives $233.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.57.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 667.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

