Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,162.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

