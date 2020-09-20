Bytecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,362.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $24.65 million and $14,362.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00842894 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003558 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

