Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,943,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camping World by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 161,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

