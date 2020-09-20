Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMT. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.