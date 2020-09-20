Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

GOOS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,989. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,928.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

