Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $309.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $300.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $312.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,746,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.