Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $309.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $300.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.