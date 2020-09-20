Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Capri stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Capri by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

