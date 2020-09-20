Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Purchases $14,535.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace purchased 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $14,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 449,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,927.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDF. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

