Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.63 ($117.21).

A number of brokerages have commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR:AFX traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €101.40 ($119.29). 207,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.76. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.