Carsales.Com Ltd (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$15.19.

Get Carsales.Com alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Pisciotta sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.54 ($12.53), for a total transaction of A$6,805,908.00 ($4,861,362.86).

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive Websites.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Carsales.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carsales.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.