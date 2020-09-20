Caspian (CSP) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $167,559.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.67 or 0.04363178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034149 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.