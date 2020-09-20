Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.42.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $156.25.
In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
