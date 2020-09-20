Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $156.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

