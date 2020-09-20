Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $125.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.10.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Celanese by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Celanese by 178.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.