ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and SPS Commerce (NYSE:SPSC) Head to Head Survey

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 3.05 $3.48 million $0.15 93.13 SPS Commerce $279.12 million 8.99 $33.71 million $0.99 72.13

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChannelAdvisor and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $69.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 11.88% 17.00% 11.68% SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats ChannelAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

