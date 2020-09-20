Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,037. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

