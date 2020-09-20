Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 162,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,891. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

