ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, ZB.COM and LBank. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $99,778.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042200 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,928.15 or 1.00435052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00178607 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EXX, OKEx, Huobi, ZB.COM, BigONE, Coinnest, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

