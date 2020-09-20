Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

