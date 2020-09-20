China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) vs. HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Financial Contrast

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR $10.98 billion 0.89 $1.06 billion $2.11 16.45 China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 0.87 $6.67 billion N/A N/A

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services Business, and Logistics Business. The Washing Machine Business segment manufactures and sells washing machines. The Water Heater Business segment manufactures and sells water heaters. The Channel Services Business segment sells and distributes home appliances and other products, as well as provides after-sale and other value-added consumer services. The Logistics Business segment provides logistics services under the Gooday brand. The company is also involved in the manufacture and sale of accessories for electrical appliances; online sale of home electric appliances; construction of production facilities for washing machines; and export sale of home electric appliances. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

