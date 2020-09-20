Citigroup Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.33.

FDX stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

