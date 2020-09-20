Citigroup Raises Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $9.00

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $6.90 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

