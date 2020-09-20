Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Clearfield by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 144,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.08. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.