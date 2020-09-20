Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,726,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,471. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

