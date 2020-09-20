Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.07.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 215,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

