CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0005 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $177,282.89 and approximately $129.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

