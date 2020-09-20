Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $42.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.