COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,048. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

