Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $47.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,626,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,412. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.