Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $47.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,133,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,153,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,274,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,679,000 after buying an additional 713,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,626,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,412. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.