Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

