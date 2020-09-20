Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.78.
A number of analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
