Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.45. 390,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,027. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

