Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.15 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,192,631,915 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

