Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 164,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

