CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.