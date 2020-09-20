Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCAP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.60 ($44.24).

Corestate Capital stock opened at €18.20 ($21.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10. Corestate Capital has a twelve month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.73.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

