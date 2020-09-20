Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

