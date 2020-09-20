Cortex Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042211 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.30 or 0.04349827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00033979 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

