Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

