Cowen Begins Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

