Cowen Begins Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.20.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.