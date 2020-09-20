Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

