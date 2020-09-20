Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.78.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.